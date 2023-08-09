(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with new info)

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea came under the influence of the powerful Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday, as the typhoon is on a path to make landfall on the country's southern coast and pass vertically across the Korean Peninsula, the weather agency said.

Khanun was advancing northward over waters 360 kilometers southeast of Jeju Island's Seogwipo at 9 a.m., with a central pressure of 970 hectopascals and maximum wind speeds of up to 35 meters per second, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The typhoon is predicted to maintain its northward advance to reach waters 120 km south of the southern coastal city of Tongyeong at 3 a.m. Thursday and make landfall in the country later that morning, according to the agency.

When it reaches South Korea, the typhoon will remain "strong" in intensity, bringing winds faster than 15 meters per second in its 340 km radius and faster than 25 meters per second in a 120 km radius, the KMA said.



Khanun may then travel further north to brush by the central city of Cheongju at 3 p.m. Thursday and pass as close as 30 km east of Seoul at 9 p.m. the same day before crossing the inter-Korean border to reach 120 km southeast of the North Korean capital of Pyongyang at 3 a.m. Friday, the agency said.

By the time Khanun nears Cheongju, the typhoon's force may diminish slightly to "medium" with the central pressure likely at 980 hPa and maximum wind speeds of 29 meters per second. A typhoon of that scale could blow away buildings' roofs and make it difficult to drive vehicles at normal speeds.

If Khanun proceeds as forecast, it would mark the first typhoon to enter the country from its southern end and travel vertically across the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea since 1951, when relevant KMA information became available.

The typhoon put Jeju Island and the southern coast under its influence Wednesday morning, bringing winds as fast as 24 meters per second.

Scores of flights were grounded Wednesday on Jeju Island and in the southeastern city of Busan, while all passenger ships from and to the island were also suspended, maritime authorities said.

In Busan, 47 flights, mostly bound for Jeju, were canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday, and all passenger ship services were halted.



Beginning Wednesday, Khanun is expected to put the entire nation under its influence until Friday morning, dumping heavy rain and causing strong wind. Gangwon Province, in particular, may experience rain as strong as 100 millimeters per hour

Gangwon is forecast to receive accumulated precipitation of up to 600 mm while the greater Seoul area is expected to see up to 200 mm of rain. The rest of the country will also experience between 30 mm and 300 mm of rain.

Southern coastal regions will also see wind as strong as 40 meters per second, the agency said.



