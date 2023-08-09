(Yonhap Interview) New American pitcher in KBO wants to keep winning, no-hitter or not

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- If you only watched the Lotte Giants celebrate their win over the SSG Landers on Sunday without knowing what had happened in that game, you would have thought it was just an ordinary, middle-of-the-season victory for the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club.

And you would have been wrong, because the Giants, in shutting out the Landers 1-0 that day, accomplished something that had only been done twice before in the league's 41-year history. Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson and two relief pitchers, Koo Seung-min and Kim Won-jung, combined for a no-hitter.



Though a combined no-no isn't officially recognized by the KBO, it is still a significant feat. But the Giants' celebration was decidedly muted. Even Wilkerson, the principal figure in this act after tossing seven hitless innings, had a subdued reaction.

In an interview with Yonhap News Agency Tuesday, Wilkerson said he was so focused on the game that the combined no-hitter didn't enter his mind until after the fact.

"I was just kind of locked into the game, trying to make a pitch by pitch," he said before the Giants took on the Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "I like to get off the field as quick as I can, especially when it's really hot out. So that's really my main goal. And if I do my job, everything else takes care of itself."



Wilkerson, who appeared in 14 games for the Milwaukee Brewers from 2017 to 2019, signed with the Giants in July as a replacement for slumping starter Dan Straily. In three starts in the KBO so far, Wilkerson has a 1-0 record and a 2.50 ERA over 18 innings. Sunday's outing was Wilkerson's first scoreless start here.

But as nice as it was to get the rare no-hitter, Wilkerson said the number that matters more is the one in the win column in the standings.

"It's a great feeling for sure, but there's still a lot of seasons and a lot of pitches to be thrown," Wilkerson said. "With the team kind of struggling right now, it's just nice to get a win. At the end of the day, if we get a win, it doesn't matter how we get the win. That's really all that matters at this point in the season, right?"



Giants manager Larry Sutton seemed more excited about the no-hitter than the pitcher who started it all.

"Wilky had an incredible game. His command on both sides of the plate was really good. He was attacking the strike zone. He was inducing weak contact," Sutton said before Tuesday's game. "With his sequencing second time and third time through the lineup, he gave them a different look. So it was really hard for them to sit on one pitch."

After beating the Heroes 3-1 Tuesday night, the Giants improved to 44-49, sitting in seventh place and 4.5 games out of the fifth and final postseason spot. They have the worst record in the KBO since June 1 at 17-32. To make themselves relevant again, the Giants will need Wilkerson to keep pitching as he did Sunday.

Wilkerson said his Giants teammates and coaching staff created "a fun environment" that made it easy for him to find his footing in the new league and the new country in the middle of the season.

Being "a little more open minded" now than he had been when pitching in Japan last year also helped, Wilkerson said.



"(My teammates) made me feel like a part of the team from the get-go, even before my first game," he said. "I think that's really important here and that's what I like about here. It's almost like a brotherhood here and everybody's got your back and everybody goes out and fights for you. It's just a great place to play, honestly."

As the Giants claw their way back up the standings, Wilkerson said it's important to maintain a proper perspective along the way.

"Even with the team struggling right now, we still keep it light and everybody's still fighting to win," he said. "And at the end of the day, that's all you can ask for.

"The outcome is the outcome, and you can't dwell on it too much," he continued. "And you can't live in the moment too much either, because I think you'd get kind of stuck that way. And that's when things start snowballing a little bit and getting out of hand. And it's important to celebrate the victories and learn from the losses and just keep plugging forward and keep moving forward."



