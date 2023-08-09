Go to Contents
NCT to make full-group comeback with 4th studio album

11:30 August 09, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group NCT will return with all members later this month, dropping its fourth studio album, the group's agency said Wednesday.

"Golden Age" will hit music services on Aug. 28, SM Entertainment said.

It will mark the first LP from the group in the one year and eight months since "Universe," released in December 2021.

The upcoming album involves all of the group's 20 members, who had been working in three subunits -- NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV, according to the agency.

view larger image A promotional image for NCT's upcoming fourth full-length album "Golden Age," provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A promotional image for NCT's upcoming fourth full-length album "Golden Age," provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The LP has 10 songs, including the title group song, "Golden Age," and "Baggy Jeans," which members Taeyong, Ten, Doyoung, Jaehyun and Mark sung in harmony.

Ahead of the album's release, the band will hold a concert titled "NCT Nation: To the World" at Munhak Stadium in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Aug. 26.

