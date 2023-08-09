The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



------------------

S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Khanun

SEOUL -- South Korea is forecast to enter the influence of powerful Typhoon Khanun on Wednesday, the first typhoon expected to make landfall on the country since Hinnamnor in September last year, the weather agency said.

Khanun was advancing northwest from the ocean 140 kilometers southwest of Japan's Kagoshima at a speed of 14 kilometers per hour as of 3 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

------------------

(2nd LD) S. Korea's on-year job growth slowest in 29 months in July

SEOUL -- South Korea's on-year job growth slowed for the fourth consecutive month in July, with the fewest number of jobs being added in 29 months, data showed Wednesday, amid sluggish employment in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

The number of employed people came to 28.68 million in July, up around 211,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

------------------

Gov't to create legal provisions to punish online murder threats

SEOUL -- The government will establish new legal provisions to seek stern punishment for people caught writing online murder threats or carrying weapons in public places, the Ministry of Justice said Wednesday, amid a recent surge in social media posts threatening random stabbing attacks.

The ministry said it will push to revise the law related to the punishment of acts of public intimidation, including online murder threats, in response to the rapid increase in such cases.

------------------

S. Korea to proactively cope with France's new EV subsidy policy: ministry

SEOUL -- South Korea's industry ministry said Wednesday it will proactively cope with France's new subsidy policy for electric vehicles (EVs), amid concerns the move may weigh down automobile exports.

The move came as France plans to apply a score system that tracks the carbon footprint of the manufacturing process of EVs, which is set to be implemented in January 2024, followed by a six-month grace period, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

------------------

S. Korea to participate in working group for Ukraine Peace Formula

SEOUL -- South Korea will participate in a working group tasked with implementing a peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a presidential official said Wednesday.

The decision came while National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong was visiting Saudi Arabia last weekend to take part in multinational peace talks concerning Ukraine. The meeting was attended by the national security advisers of 45 nations, with most of them expressing their commitment to ending the war in Ukraine and quickly restoring peace in the country.

------------------

U.N. rights envoy voices concern over S. Korea as Myanmar ambassador attended arms event

SEOUL -- A United Nations rights envoy has expressed concern over the South Korean government as it allowed the Myanmar ambassador to Seoul to attend an event promoting weapons systems in May, according to the envoy's letter on Wednesday.

Thomas Andrews, the special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, made the remarks over Myanmar Ambassador Thant Sin's attendance at the event in Pocheon, 52 kilometers northeast of Seoul, on May 2 that demonstrated tanks and other weapons to foreign envoys from 18 countries.

------------------

NCT Dream, Mamamoo to join lineup for K-pop concert for World Jamboree

SEOUL -- Popular K-pop groups NCT Dream, Mamamoo, NewJeans and ITZY will headline a K-pop concert slated for Friday in Seoul as part of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, music industry sources said Wednesday.

They said the lineup will also include rookie boy groups ZeroBaseOne and The New Six, which was rechristened from TNX, and soloist Kwon Eun-bi.

------------------

S. Korean high school pitcher Jang Hyun-seok signs with Dodgers

SEOUL -- South Korean high school pitching prospect Jang Hyun-seok has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, his agency in Seoul announced Wednesday.

Leeco Sports Agency said Jang agreed to a US$900,000 signing bonus as an international free agent. Jang will have a press conference in Seoul next Monday, the agency added.

