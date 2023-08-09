(LEAD) Two workers killed in construction site collapse in Anseong

(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout)

ANSEONG, South Korea, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Two workers died and four others were injured after the top floor of a building under construction in Anseong collapsed Wednesday, authorities said.

The uppermost level of the nine-story building in Anseong, 64 kilometers southeast of Seoul, collapsed onto the floor below at 11:49 a.m., the rescue authorities said.

Two Vietnamese workers in their 20s and 30s were initially trapped under the debris. They were recovered while in a state of cardiac arrest but succumbed to their injuries later, they said.

Four other injured workers were treated at an improvised medical center set up at the accident site.

Authorities initially said five were injured, but revised the number to four.

Firefighting authorities deployed 52 personnel to respond to the incident.

Police plan to investigate the cause of the accident and whether the involved company and workers adhered to safety rules.

The building has a total floor area of about 14,000 square meters, spanning from the second basement level to the ninth level above ground.

Construction began at the end of February and was scheduled for completion by late May 2024.



view larger image This photo provided by fire authorities shows a building under construction, whose top floor collapsed on Aug. 9, 2023, burying two workers and injuring four others. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



