(LEAD) Shinsegae Q2 net profit down on high inflation, consumption slump

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Wednesday said its second-quarter net profit fell 4.3 percent from a year earlier due to high inflation and sluggish consumption.

Net profit for the three months ended in June was 78.7 billion won (US$59.7 million), down from 82.2 billion won during the same period of last year, the South Korean retail giant said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 149.6 billion won, down 20.2 percent from a year ago, and sales fell 16 percent to 1.57 trillion won.

Shinsegae said the decrease came from a slump in consumption amid rate hikes and increased cost burden on high inflation.

The company added there was also a base effect following a record net profit in the second quarter of last year thanks to brisk department sales from eased virus curbs.

The flagship department store business saw its sales grow 0.8 percent to 628.4 billion won in the April-June period, logging growth for the 10th consecutive quarter.

Shinsegae said the rise can be attributed to the renovation of its Gangnam branch in southern Seoul and stronger online shopping.

The operating profit, however, sank 23.9 percent due to higher management costs.

Shinsegae's duty-free business saw its sales plunge 40.3 percent on-year to 485.1 billion won, but its operating profit jumped 40.1 percent to 40.2 billion won.

The company said the decrease in sales is mainly blamed on lesser transactions with Chinese merchants.

A photo of Shinsegae Department Store in Gangnam, southern Seoul, provided by the company



