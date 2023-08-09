Padres' Kim Ha-seong extends hitting streak to 14

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has now hit safely in 14 consecutive games.

The South Korean infielder batted 1-for-4 against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Tuesday (local time). That lone hit came in the ninth inning of a 2-0 loss.

Batting leadoff, Kim struck out swinging against starter Logan Gilbert in the top of the first, looking overmatched as he flailed at a slider in the dirt.



view larger image In this Getty Images photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres bats against the Seattle Mariners during the top of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Aug. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim struck out again in the third inning and then was called out on strikes in the sixth.

Kim kept his hitting streak alive in his final plate appearance in the ninth inning with a single off reliever Andres Munoz.

It was one of only three hits by the Padres in this game.

Kim is batting .288/.383/.452 this season, with a .420 batting average (21-for-50) during his 14-game hitting streak.

One other streak ended for Kim, though, He had reached base safely multiple times in 15 straight games prior to Tuesday, but he only made it to first base once against the Mariners.

The Padres' other South Korean player, Choi Ji-man, drew a pinch-hit walk in the eighth inning.



view larger image In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres (L) reacts after striking out against the Seattle Mariners during the top of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Aug. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

