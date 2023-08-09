Go to Contents
CS Wind Q2 net income up 289.1 pct to 21 bln won

14:19 August 09, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- CS Wind Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 21 billion won (US$15.9 million), up 289.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 116.6 percent on-year to 41.8 billion won. Sales increased 26.9 percent to 415.5 billion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 26.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

