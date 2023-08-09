Yoon meets with independence fighters ahead of Liberation Day

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol held a luncheon with a group of independence fighters and their families on Wednesday, thanking them for their dedication to the nation ahead of next week's Liberation Day.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee invited 158 people to a luncheon at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae as the nation marks the anniversary of its liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule on Aug. 15.

Among the participants was 99-year-old Kim Young-kwan, who fought for the nation's independence before volunteering to fight in the 1950-53 Korean War. He was escorted into the luncheon hall by Yoon and the first lady in a show of respect.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and first lady Kim Keon Hee (3rd from L) escort Kim Young-kwan (2nd from L), an independence fighter and a veteran of the Korean War, to a luncheon held ahead of Aug. 15 Liberation Day at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Aug. 9, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

"Our fight for independence was not simply to regain our sovereignty taken by imperial Japan," Yoon said in his opening remarks.

"Neither was it to return to a monarchy and it certainly wasn't to become a communist, totalitarian state," he continued. "Our fight for independence was a nation founding movement aimed at constructing a liberal democratic state where the people are the masters."

Yoon called for remembering the patriotic martyrs who gave their all for the nation's freedom and independence, as well as for universal values, saying the act of remembrance is essential to maintain the nation's identity and ensure its continuity.

Yoon also said the nation's spirit of independence has been inherited in his administration's vision to make South Korea a "global pivotal state" that fulfills its responsibilities and contributes to the international community.

"Our government will make sure the Republic of Korea becomes a country that joins hands with the international community to actively contribute to the freedom, peace and prosperity of all of humanity," he said.

