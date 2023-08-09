KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Q2 net profit up 66.4 pct to 40.7 bln won

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 40.7 billion won (US$30.9 million), up 66.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 71.1 percent on-year to 48.9 billion won. Sales increased 6.3 percent to 410 billion won.

The operating profit was 16.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

