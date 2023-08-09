Football tournament match postponed due to approaching typhoon

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- A knockout match at the largest national football tournament was postponed Wednesday due to effects of the approaching Typhoon Khanun.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) scrapped the FA Cup semifinal match between Jeju United and Pohang Steelers, scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Jeju Island. The decision was reached about half an hour prior to the scheduled start.

The KFA and Jeju United cited rapidly-changing weather conditions, caused by Typhoon Khanun on its way to the Korean Peninsula, and said it wanted to put the safety of spectators and players above all else.

The KFA said the match will be played at a later date.



view larger image In this file photo from July 18, 2023, participants of the draw for the FA Cup semifinals pose next to the trophy after the draw ceremony at the Korea Football Association House in Seoul. From left: Jeju United defender Lee Ju-yong, Jeju United head coach Nam Ki-il, Pohang Steelers head coach Kim Gi-dong, Incheon United head coach Cho Sung-hwan, Pohang Steelers forward Kim Seung-dae and Incheon United defender Oh Ban-suk. (Yonhap)

Wednesday's decision meant both of the semifinal showdowns at the FA Cup have been moved.

The other matchup, between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Incheon United also set for Wednesday, was postponed Tuesday due to some scheduling conflict with the ongoing World Scout Jamboree.

This match had been scheduled to take place at Jeonju World Cup Stadium, but organizers of the jamboree event decided to hold a K-pop concert to close out the World Scout Jamboree on Friday at the same venue in Jeonju, a southern city located close to the jamboree campsite. It forced the KFA to move the football match to allow jamboree officials to prepare for the concert.

However, with the typhoon expected to affect the area later in the week, jamboree officials decided Tuesday to move the concert venue to Seoul World Cup Stadium in the capital city. Jeonju World Cup Stadium became available for the FA Cup, but Incheon United, after spending the early part of the week in Jeonju,, had already left the city by that point.

