Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #N Korea #Kim Jong-un

N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA

06:46 August 10, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for preparing for a possible war in an "offensive" manner during a meeting of the ruling party's central military commission, the North's state media said Thursday.

Kim made the remarks while presiding over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim stressed the importance of a "strong army" in carrying out the party central committee's military strategy and called for "securing more powerful strike means for carrying out the mission of war deterrence" and "intensifying the work for deploying them in the units for action in a mobile way," it said.

During the meeting, North Korea replaced its top general Pak Su-il with Ri Yong-gil.

Other "important tasks" discussed during the meeting included preparations for a militia parade to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding day on Sept. 9, according to KCNA.

The meeting came as South Korea and the United States plan to hold their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise later this month.

view larger image This photo, carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 6, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un giving "field guidance" at an arms factory. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

This photo, carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 6, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un giving "field guidance" at an arms factory. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK