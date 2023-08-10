(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA

(ATTN: ADDS details, photos, byline; RESTRUCTURES)

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for preparing for a possible war in an "offensive" manner, the North's state media said Thursday, as South Korea and the United States plan to stage joint military drills later this month.

Kim made the remarks while presiding over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Such meetings were previously held consecutively in February, March and April.

"He deeply summarized and analyzed the present situation of the Korean peninsula and its vicinity and made an important conclusion on further stepping up the war preparations of the KPA in an offensive way," the KCNA said. The KPA is an acronym for the North's Korean People's Army.



This photo, carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 10, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presiding over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea the previous day.

The meeting came as South Korea and the United States plan to hold their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise later this month, which Pyongyang has denounced as a rehearsal for an invasion of the North.

It also came as the North appears to be focused on flexing its military muscle. Following a rare visit by a Russian military delegation led by its Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu last month, Kim recently conducted a three-day "field guidance" of major munitions factories in the North.

The North Korean leader again highlighted the role of munitions factories, saying they have a "very important duty" to strengthen the KPA and called on them to push ahead with the modernization and mass production of weapons.

Kim also stressed the importance of a "strong army" in carrying out the party central committee's military strategy and called for "securing more powerful strike means for carrying out the mission of war deterrence" and "intensifying the work for deploying them in the units for action in a mobile way," it said.

Noting that "hostile forces are getting ever more undisguised in their reckless military confrontation," forcing the North to be equipped with "perfect military readiness for war," the North said Kim signed a written order discussed by the party military commission.

State media photos showed Kim speaking to officials in front of a blurred map of South Korea with his finger pointing to areas that appeared to be Seoul and the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of the capital.

During the meeting, North Korea replaced its top general, chief of the General Staff, Pak Su-il, with Ri Yong-gil. It is unclear whether Ri, the North's defense minister, is keeping his post as minister.

Other "important tasks" discussed during the meeting included preparations for a militia parade to mark the 75th anniversary of its founding on Sept. 9, according to KCNA.



view larger image This photo, carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 10, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) presiding over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

