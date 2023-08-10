SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 10.



Korean-language dailies

-- Head of Korean antique association suspected of smuggling cultural assets (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- First-ever typhoon to cross Korean Peninsula to put capital area at biggest risk tonight (Kookmin Daily)

-- Chinese July prices down 0.3 pct, prompting 'fear of deflation' (Donga Ilbo)

-- First-ever typhoon to cross inland threatens to batter Korean Peninsula (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Strengthened Typhoon Khanun to make landfall with winds that could derail trains (Segye Times)

-- Typhoon to vertically cross peninsula for first time (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Khanun to make landfall on south coast, ravage capital area at night (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Appointments of KBS, MBC directors go ahead in effort to 'seize broadcasting' (Hankyoreh)

-- Typhoon Khanun to make landfall on south coast in morning, placing entire nation under 'top emergency' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Disaster Korea' put to typhoon test this time (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- China suddenly allows group tours to S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Nation battens down the hatches (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Typhoon Khanun to hit S. Korea; flights canceled, evacuations ordered (Korea Herald)

-- Korea appears unprepared for Jamboree finale (Korea Times)

