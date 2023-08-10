Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:11 August 10, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- Head of Korean antique association suspected of smuggling cultural assets (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- First-ever typhoon to cross Korean Peninsula to put capital area at biggest risk tonight (Kookmin Daily)
-- Chinese July prices down 0.3 pct, prompting 'fear of deflation' (Donga Ilbo)
-- First-ever typhoon to cross inland threatens to batter Korean Peninsula (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Strengthened Typhoon Khanun to make landfall with winds that could derail trains (Segye Times)
-- Typhoon to vertically cross peninsula for first time (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Khanun to make landfall on south coast, ravage capital area at night (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Appointments of KBS, MBC directors go ahead in effort to 'seize broadcasting' (Hankyoreh)
-- Typhoon Khanun to make landfall on south coast in morning, placing entire nation under 'top emergency' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Disaster Korea' put to typhoon test this time (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- China suddenly allows group tours to S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Nation battens down the hatches (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Typhoon Khanun to hit S. Korea; flights canceled, evacuations ordered (Korea Herald)
-- Korea appears unprepared for Jamboree finale (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK