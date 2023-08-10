SK Biopharmaceuticals remains in red in Q2

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net loss of 23.3 billion won (US$17.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 18.9 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 40.1 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 44.1 percent to 77 billion won.

The operating loss was 249.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)