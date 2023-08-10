Typhoon Khanun forces suspension of 450 flights nationwide

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- About 450 flights were grounded across the country Thursday due to the impact of Typhoon Khanun.

The powerful typhoon made landfall on the country's southern coast at 9:20 a.m. and is on course to traverse the entire peninsula during the day bringing heavy rain and strong winds, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

According to airport authorities, out of the 2,138 flights planned for the day, 452 had been suspended as of 8:30 a.m.

Incheon International Airport in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, reported the cancellation or postponement of 145 flights out of a scheduled 1,048 flights.



Jeju International Airport on the country's southern Jeju Island is empty as Typhoon Khanun prompts morning flight cancellations on Aug. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

At 14 other regional airports, the tally stood at 307 out of a scheduled 1,090 flights, according to Korea Airports Corp., which operates the airports.

The count of affected operations is predicted to rise as the typhoon advances, according to airport officials.

Real-time updates about altered flight details are being communicated to passengers and can also be verified on the airport websites.

