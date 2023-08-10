Padres' Kim Ha-seong pushes hitting streak to 15, steals career-high 3 bags

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has stretched his hitting streak to 15 games while also setting a single game career high with three steals.

Kim batted 1-for-3 with a walk in a 6-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Wednesday (local time).



Batting leadoff, Kim made an impact right from the get-go. He drew a walk from rookie starter Emerson Hancock, and stole second base and then third base. Kim then scored the Padres' only run on a groundout by Juan Soto.

Kim then extended his hitting streak with a single up the middle in the top of the third inning. He swiped second base for his third steal of the game -- the first time he's stolen three bags in one game. He now has 27 steals, the most on his team and tied for fourth in the National League.



Kim struck out swinging in the fifth and flied out to center in the seventh.

The other South Korean player for the Padres, designated hitter Choi Ji-man, went 0-for-1 with a walk, before being lifted for pinch hitter Garrett Cooper in the top of the sixth.



