Deputy assembly speaker sentenced to 6 months in prison for defaming late President Roh

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Deputy National Assembly Speaker Chung Jin-Suk was convicted Thursday of defaming the honor of late President Roh Moo-hyun with his derisive remarks about Roh's tragic death.

Judge Park Byung-gon of the Seoul Central District Court sentenced the fifth-term lawmaker of the ruling People Power Party to six months in prison, a ruling heavier than the prosecution's demand for a fine of 5 million won (US$3,793). He was not taken into custody immediately.



view larger image Deputy National Assembly Speaker Chung Jin-Suk leaves the Seoul Central District Court on Aug. 10, 2023, after the court sentenced him to six months in prison for defaming the honor of the late President Roh Moo-hyun. (Yonhap)

If the sentence is confirmed by the Supreme Court, Chung will lose his parliamentary seat.

The charges against Chung stem from a post he made on his Facebook account in September 2017, commenting on Roh's suicide death in May 2009 amid a corruption investigation.

Chung claimed Roh's wife, Kwon Yang-sook, and their son had received millions of dollars in bribes from a businessman close to the president.

He further claimed that following an investigation by the prosecution into the allegations, a domestic dispute ensued between the couple and she left their home. On that night, Roh, left alone, took his own life, Chung wrote.

Following his allegations, the bereaved family of Roh filed a complaint against Chung with the prosecution.

