Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:02 August 11, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Typhoon Khanun hits Korea slowly but strongly (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Typhoon Khanun pounds Korea, forcing 14,000 to evacuate (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gangwon Province flooded by heavy rain (Donga Ilbo)
-- Slowly moving northward, Typhoon Khanun hits Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Nationwide damage brought by Typhoon Khanun (Segye Times)
-- Typhoon Khanun pounds southern region and Gangwon Province but loses force in Seoul (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Typhoon Khanun slams Korea for 24 hours (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rescue efforts under way in flooded town (Hankyoreh)
-- Slowing moving Khanun rampages through Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KDI expects home prices in provincial cities to rebound (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tour, retail industries hope Chinese travelers flock to S. Korea again (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Nation battles floods, winds as Khanun passes (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Khanun rampages through Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Why did Kobo Book Centre invest in FIFTY FIFTY's production company? (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK