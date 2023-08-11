Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin announced as probable starter vs. Cubs

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- With his right knee bruised after taking a line drive, Toronto Blue Jays starter Ryu Hyun-jin has been announced as a probable starter for an upcoming home game against the Chicago Cubs.

The Blue Jays unveiled their rotation for the three-game home series against the Cubs while on a road trip to Cleveland on Thursday (local time). Ryu was slotted in as the starter for the series finale at 1:37 p.m. Sunday at Rogers Centre in Toronto, which is 2:37 a.m. Monday in South Korea.



view larger image In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays drops to the ground in pain after taking a line drive off his right knee during the bottom of the fourth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Aug. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

The South Korean left-hander was struck by a comebacker in the right knee during the bottom of the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. In his second game back from last year's Tommy John surgery, Ryu had held the Guardians without a hit before the line drive by Oscar Gonzalez went off his leg.

Ryu threw out Gonzalez at first base to complete the inning but then fell to the ground in pain. He was later diagnosed with right knee contusion with X-rays showing no structural damage.

The Blue Jays earlier expressed optimism that Ryu would be able to take his next turn in what is now the six-man rotation, and Ryu is expected to throw a bullpen session Friday to prepare to make his next start on five days' rest.

Ryu made his 2023 season debut on Aug. 1 against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four runs on nine hits, including a home run in five innings for a loss. He fared better against the Guardians, inducing some soft contact and keeping hitters off balance before the comebacker ended his day abruptly.

He is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA for the season.



view larger image In this Getty Images photo, Toronto Blue Jays starter Ryu Hyun-jin pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the bottom of the first inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Aug. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Ryu has not faced the Cubs since June 2019 when he was pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Only three players on the current Cubs roster have been up against Ryu: Dansby Swanson (1-for-8), Yan Gomes (1-for-3) and Jeimer Candelario (0-for-3).

Through Wednesday's action, the Cubs were third in the National League (NL) with 582 runs scored and fourth with an on-base plus slugging of .754. They were second in the NL Central standings at 59-56, 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the division and a half game back of the Miami Marlins for the third and final NL Wild Card spot.



view larger image In this Getty Images photo, Toronto Blue Jays starter Ryu Hyun-jin (C) is assisted off the field by team trainer Jose Ministral (L) and manager John Schneider after taking a line drive off his right knee during the bottom of the fourth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Aug. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)