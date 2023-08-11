The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

Typhoon causes over 360 cases of facility, flooding damage

SEOUL -- South Korea suffered a total of 361 cases of facility and flooding damage nationwide from Typhoon Khanun, authorities said Friday, as the typhoon's impact turned out to be less than initially feared due to its gradual weakening during its lengthy inland passage.

Khanun, which plowed through South Korea from south to north for 16 hours Thursday, dissipated after reaching the vicinity of North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, around 6 a.m. Friday, according to the weather agency.

-----------------

Former top Marine investigator rejects military prosecution's inquiry over his alleged insubordination

SEOUL -- A former chief of the Marine Corps' investigation unit refused Friday to undergo the military prosecution's questioning over his alleged insubordination related to an internal probe into last month's tragic death of a young soldier.

Col. Park Jung-hun's refusal added to a growing controversy surrounding his decision to hand over the probe findings to the civilian police despite Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup's order to hold off on the transfer for more legal deliberations.

-----------------

Yoon orders swift, sufficient support for people who suffered damage in typhoon

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Friday to provide swift and sufficient support to people who suffered damage from Typhoon Khanun, his office said.

Yoon gave the instruction to Interior Minister Lee Sang-min after being briefed on the overall scale of damage caused by the typhoon, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing.

-----------------

K-pop concert to wrap up 2023 World Scout Jamboree

SEOUL -- About 40,000 participants of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree are set to gather in Seoul on Friday for a K-pop concert, which will wrap up the world event plagued by a heat wave and a typhoon with a glitzy entertainment show.

The "K-pop super live" concert is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. for two hours at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul, following a 30-minute closing ceremony at the same venue.

-------------------

(LEAD) Exports down 15.3 pct during first 10 days of Aug.

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports fell 15.3 percent on-year in the first 10 days of August on weak chip and petroleum exports, data showed Friday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$13.2 billion in the Aug. 1-10 period, compared with $15.6 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

-------------------

(News Focus) Samsung, LG Electronics accelerate push into fast-growing EV market

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. said Friday they will attend IAA Mobility 2023, an annual global mobility show to be held in Germany, for the first time, in a step seen as an attempt to gain a bigger share in the fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) parts market.

IAA Mobility, one of the world's largest mobility trade fairs, is set to take place in Munich from Sept. 5-8, where industry experts and businesses discuss and share the latest automobile trends and the future of mobility.

-----------------

Sonny seeking redemption with Spurs; Kim Min-jae, Lee Kang-in looking to make mark on new clubs

SEOUL -- Former Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min will try to redeem himself in the new Premier League season kicking off on the weekend, while a pair of other South Korean stars will look to make their mark on their new clubs in new leagues.

Son and Tottenham Hotspur will open the 2023-2024 season at Brentford at 2 p.m. Sunday, or 10 p.m. Sunday in Seoul time.

