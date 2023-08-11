SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

(LEAD) N. Korea put on alert against Typhoon Khanun; minor damage reported

SEOUL -- North Korea appeared to be on alert early Friday, airing rare overnight weather forecasts for Typhoon Khanun as it headed north after arriving on the Korean Peninsula the previous day.

Khanun plowed through South Korea for 16 hours Thursday and dissipated after reaching the vicinity of Pyongyang around 6 a.m. Friday, according to Seoul's weather agency.



(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim calls for bolstering war preparations in 'offensive' way: KCNA

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for preparing for a possible war in an "offensive" manner, the North's state media said Thursday, as South Korea and the United States plan to stage joint military drills later this month.

Kim made the remarks while presiding over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Such meetings were previously held consecutively in February, March and April.



N. Korea, Russia defend Moscow's war with Ukraine during showing of film over Nazi trials

SEOUL -- North Korea and Russia reaffirmed their efforts for stronger ties earlier this week during a joint showing of a Russian film portraying post-World War II trials of Nazis, according to the North's state media, in what could be an event to defend Moscow's war with Ukraine.

The film "Nuremberg" was shown at the Taedongmun Cinema in Pyongyang on Monday, jointly organized by the North Korea-Russia Friendship Association and the Russian Embassy in the North, according to the Korean Central News Agency and a Facebook message posted by the embassy.



N. Korea vows to launch satellites at any time

SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet said Wednesday the country will launch satellites at any time, following its failed attempt to launch its first military spy satellite in late May.

The North made the pledge in the August edition of the monthly propaganda magazine Kumsu Kangsan, touting the country's past satellite launches as "miracles upon miracles."



N. Korea urges all-out efforts to minimize damage from Typhoon Khanun

SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday renewed its call for efforts to minimize potential damage from the approaching Typhoon Khanun, saying the country's economy could be dealt a blow if it does not thoroughly prepare for it.

The typhoon is expected to head toward North Korea during the wee hours of Friday after landing on South Korea's southeastern coast the previous day and moving inland, according to Seoul's weather agency.

