Summary of inter-Korean news this week

16:00 August 11, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

Yoon calls for priority on building deterrence against N. Korea

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday the military should prioritize building its deterrence capability against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

Yoon made the remark while presiding over the second meeting of the presidential defense innovation committee at his office, saying the asymmetric threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, and cyber and drone capabilities, is an "imminent" threat.

N. Korean leader's visits to arms factories apparently had 'multiple' purposes: Seoul

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have visited major weapons factories last week for "multiple" purposes, including a response to a planned military exercise between Seoul and Washington, and an intention for arms exports, South Korea's unification ministry said Monday.

The North's leader inspected key weapons factories, including those producing shells for large-caliber multiple rocket launchers and engines for strategic cruise missiles, from Thursday to Saturday.
