TKG Huchems 22,450 UP 50
JB Financial Group 8,740 UP 80
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,700 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,600 UP 1,400
Fila Holdings 40,050 DN 500
KIH 52,200 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,330 UP 20
SAMSUNG SDS 135,200 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,300 UP 2,300
GS 38,750 DN 50
LIG Nex1 78,100 UP 3,300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 633,000 UP 11,000
SamsungElec 67,500 DN 500
NHIS 10,400 UP 130
KPIC 132,500 DN 500
GC Corp 121,200 DN 1,300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,900 DN 50
SKC 103,700 UP 6,700
GS E&C 14,320 UP 130
kakaopay 48,650 DN 650
SK ie technology 99,500 UP 1,600
F&F 106,000 DN 2,900
Hanssem 59,300 UP 4,500
LG Energy Solution 547,000 DN 9,000
YoulchonChem 33,200 UP 300
SKSQUARE 46,000 DN 50
DL E&C 31,400 UP 600
K Car 12,310 DN 150
S-Oil 77,700 DN 900
OCI Holdings 106,300 DN 300
LG Innotek 267,000 UP 7,000
LS ELECTRIC 100,300 UP 1,200
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 140,700 DN 1,300
KorZinc 501,000 UP 1,000
HMM 17,600 DN 80
SamsungHvyInd 9,160 DN 10
HYUNDAI WIA 60,000 UP 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 94,200 UP 1,300
IS DONGSEO 32,100 0
GS Retail 24,350 DN 150
