TKG Huchems 22,450 UP 50

JB Financial Group 8,740 UP 80

DAEWOONG PHARM 110,700 DN 1,200

HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,600 UP 1,400

Fila Holdings 40,050 DN 500

KIH 52,200 UP 300

KUMHOTIRE 4,330 UP 20

SAMSUNG SDS 135,200 DN 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,300 UP 2,300

GS 38,750 DN 50

LIG Nex1 78,100 UP 3,300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 633,000 UP 11,000

SamsungElec 67,500 DN 500

NHIS 10,400 UP 130

KPIC 132,500 DN 500

GC Corp 121,200 DN 1,300

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,900 DN 50

SKC 103,700 UP 6,700

GS E&C 14,320 UP 130

kakaopay 48,650 DN 650

SK ie technology 99,500 UP 1,600

F&F 106,000 DN 2,900

Hanssem 59,300 UP 4,500

LG Energy Solution 547,000 DN 9,000

YoulchonChem 33,200 UP 300

SKSQUARE 46,000 DN 50

DL E&C 31,400 UP 600

K Car 12,310 DN 150

S-Oil 77,700 DN 900

OCI Holdings 106,300 DN 300

LG Innotek 267,000 UP 7,000

LS ELECTRIC 100,300 UP 1,200

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 140,700 DN 1,300

KorZinc 501,000 UP 1,000

HMM 17,600 DN 80

SamsungHvyInd 9,160 DN 10

HYUNDAI WIA 60,000 UP 1,200

HyundaiMipoDock 94,200 UP 1,300

IS DONGSEO 32,100 0

GS Retail 24,350 DN 150

(MORE)