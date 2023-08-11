CJ 76,500 DN 1,900
SGBC 48,300 DN 200
Hyosung 63,500 UP 700
LOTTE 26,000 DN 200
Daewoong 14,520 DN 100
TaekwangInd 620,000 UP 11,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,270 DN 160
KAL 25,000 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,300 UP 2,800
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,200 UP 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,400 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 130,400 DN 100
FOOSUNG 12,340 UP 20
SK Innovation 190,500 0
POONGSAN 35,450 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 51,600 UP 200
Hansae 20,300 UP 250
Youngone Corp 60,600 UP 100
CSWIND 69,000 UP 400
GKL 16,060 UP 160
KOLON IND 54,700 UP 800
HanmiPharm 329,000 DN 1,500
SD Biosensor 12,560 DN 530
Meritz Financial 49,750 UP 1,550
BNK Financial Group 6,610 DN 50
DGB Financial Group 7,360 0
emart 79,800 DN 2,700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY392 50 0
KOLMAR KOREA 56,800 UP 2,000
PIAM 30,350 UP 750
HANJINKAL 48,950 DN 300
CHONGKUNDANG 86,000 UP 500
DoubleUGames 44,200 UP 1,350
HL MANDO 44,050 UP 1,550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 801,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 55,400 DN 400
Kumyang 129,900 DN 13,700
Daesang 17,900 UP 30
SKNetworks 6,490 UP 190
ORION Holdings 15,250 UP 250
