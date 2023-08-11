CJ 76,500 DN 1,900

SGBC 48,300 DN 200

Hyosung 63,500 UP 700

LOTTE 26,000 DN 200

Daewoong 14,520 DN 100

TaekwangInd 620,000 UP 11,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,270 DN 160

KAL 25,000 UP 150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,300 UP 2,800

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,200 UP 300

HANWHA LIFE 2,400 DN 5

AMOREPACIFIC 130,400 DN 100

FOOSUNG 12,340 UP 20

SK Innovation 190,500 0

POONGSAN 35,450 UP 150

KBFinancialGroup 51,600 UP 200

Hansae 20,300 UP 250

Youngone Corp 60,600 UP 100

CSWIND 69,000 UP 400

GKL 16,060 UP 160

KOLON IND 54,700 UP 800

HanmiPharm 329,000 DN 1,500

SD Biosensor 12,560 DN 530

Meritz Financial 49,750 UP 1,550

BNK Financial Group 6,610 DN 50

DGB Financial Group 7,360 0

emart 79,800 DN 2,700

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY392 50 0

KOLMAR KOREA 56,800 UP 2,000

PIAM 30,350 UP 750

HANJINKAL 48,950 DN 300

CHONGKUNDANG 86,000 UP 500

DoubleUGames 44,200 UP 1,350

HL MANDO 44,050 UP 1,550

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 801,000 DN 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 55,400 DN 400

Kumyang 129,900 DN 13,700

Daesang 17,900 UP 30

SKNetworks 6,490 UP 190

ORION Holdings 15,250 UP 250

(END)