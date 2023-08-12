Go to Contents
BTS' V tops iTunes charts in 70 countries with 'Rainy Days'

11:18 August 12, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- BTS member V topped the iTunes Top Song charts in 70 countries around the world with his new solo single, "Rainy Days," on Saturday, a day after its release, his agency said.

"Rainy Days," one of the six tracks on his upcoming debut solo album, "Layover," was at No. 1 in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France and dozens of other countries as of 9 a.m., according to BigHit Music.

"Love Me Again," another pre-released track for V's first solo album, has topped the iTunes charts in 35 countries, including Austria, Bulgaria and Romania, it said.

V is the last of the septet to debut as a solo artist. "Layover" is set to drop Sept. 8.

view larger image This photo, provided by BigHit Music, shows BTS member V. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by BigHit Music, shows BTS member V. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

