Missing man found dead in reservoir after Typhoon Khanun

DAEGU, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- A man in an electric wheelchair who had gone missing as Typhoon Khanun landed in South Korea earlier this week was found dead in a reservoir Saturday, fire authorities said.

A search was under way for the 67-year-old man who reportedly went missing Thursday after falling into a flooded stream in Daegu, 237 kilometers south of Seoul.

Daegu fire authorities said they discovered his body at a nearby reservoir at 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Dozens of firefighters, police officers and city officials, as well as two detection dogs, had been mobilized for the search.

The man's electric wheelchair was earlier found near the flooded stream where he went missing.



South Korea suffered a total of 361 cases of facility and flooding damage nationwide from Typhoon Khanun, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Two people, including the missing man, died in the southeastern city, but their deaths had been classified as safety accidents unrelated to the typhoon.

Khanun, which plowed through South Korea from south to north for 16 hours Thursday, dissipated after reaching the vicinity of North Korea's capital, Pyongyang, around 6 a.m. Friday, according to the weather agency.

