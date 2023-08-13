2.3 magnitude natural earthquake strikes near N. Korea's nuclear test site: weather agency

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- A 2.3 magnitude natural earthquake struck near North Korea's nuclear test site Sunday, the latest in a series of natural earthquakes to hit the region in recent months, South Korea's state weather agency said.

The tremor occurred about 42 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 7:55 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 41.31 degrees north and a longitude of 129.16 degrees east at a depth of 5 km, it said.

Kilju is home to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where North Korea conducted all six of its nuclear tests.

In 2022 alone, eight natural earthquakes were reported to have struck the area.



view larger image This is a photo capture from the United States Geological Survey website, which shows the position of Punggye-ri (red mark), a North Korean nuclear test site in Kilju, North Hamgyong Province. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)