07:20 August 14, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Those responsible for poor jamboree management to be examined (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Jamboree exposed overall ineptitude; still not over though it ended (Kookmin Daily)
-- 38,000 students have left high school over last 3 years to focus on college entrance at private institutes (Donga Ilbo)
-- Jamboree is over, but K-culture exploration continues (Seoul Shinmun)
-- State inspectors to launch audit on poor jamboree management as early as this week (Segye Times)
-- Those tasked with managing problematic jamboree facilities were all provincial civil servants (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Strange Jeonbuk contracts for jamboree show construction to be completed after event (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon gov't busy with shifting blame rather than apologizing for poor jamboree management (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan close ranks, cooperate on cybersecurity, AI, going beyond response to N. Korean nuke threat (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Full-scale audit on jamboree; Saemangeum project to 'restart' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to create Quad-level security consultation platform (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Hopes high as Chinese tour groups return (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- After 70 years, S. Korea mulls 'grand strategy' (Korea Herald)
-- Korea unblocks frozen Iranian funds, eyes improved ties (Korea Times)
(END)

