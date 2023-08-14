'Concrete Utopia' tops box office in first weekend

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Korean disaster thriller film "Concrete Utopia" drew over 1 million moviegoers over the weekend, topping the local box office in the first week of its release, data showed Monday.

The film attracted 1.12 million moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, accounting for 53.4 percent of total ticket sales, according to the data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

The movie has posted a cumulative 1.54 million viewers since it arrived in local theaters on Aug. 9.

Starring Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon and Park Bo-young, the disaster thriller follows the residents of the only apartment building that survived a catastrophic quake in Seoul as they fight for their lives.

view larger image A scene from the Korean disaster film "Concrete Utopia" is seen in this photo provided by Lotte Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Director Ryoo Seung-wan's crime action thriller "Smugglers," which stayed atop the box office for the previous two weeks, slipped to second place with 425,000 admissions over the weekend.

"Smugglers" has garnered 4.35 million admissions since its release on July 26, having passed its break-even point of 4 million.

Pixar Animation Studios' "Elemental" took third place with 192,000 viewers over the cited period. It has attracted 6.64 million viewers since its release on June 14.

"Ransomed," a Korean action film based on the true story of a hostage crisis in Lebanon, ranked No. 4, followed by "The Moon," a Korean space survival drama.

