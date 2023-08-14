Police probing bomb threat email for Seoul City Hall

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Police are investigating an email threatening to blow up Seoul City Hall on this week's Liberation Day, officials said Monday.

The email sent from a Japanese account to local media outlets Sunday said high-powered bombs have been planted in several places at Seoul City Hall, and the blast time is 3:34 p.m. on Aug. 15, according to the officials.

The email written in English, Japanese and Korean reads: "There are bombs planted in several places around Seoul City Hall. In particular, bombs have been planted in restrooms, so you'll have to search carefully."

The police are tracking down the sender, noting that the method of the threat is similar to that used in earlier threatening emails targeting Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and several public facilities in Seoul.

On Aug. 7, some Seoul city government officials received an email threatening to detonate an explosive in downtown Seoul if Lee was not killed. Two days later, another email threatening to blow up the National Museum of Korea, the Japanese Embassy, the N Seoul Tower and a Japanese school was reported to the police.

Like in the previous emails, the latest one was sent in the name of a Japanese lawyer and mentioned the lawyer's company and its address and phone number, the police said, suspecting the sender is carrying out a phishing attack.



