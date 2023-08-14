Gov't to approve Liberation Day special pardons

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The government was to grant special presidential pardons Monday on the occasion of this week's Liberation Day anniversary, with many business tycoons expected to be among the beneficiaries.

The Cabinet was scheduled to meet to approve a list of beneficiaries of the presidential pardons. These would be the third presidential pardons since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May last year.

The pardons will legally take effect at the beginning of Tuesday, the Liberation Day anniversary that commemorates the end of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Among the beneficiaries are expected to be scores of big-name businesspeople, including Lee Joong-keun, founder of Booyoung Group; Park Chan-koo, honorary chairman of Kumho Petrochemical Group; and Chong Kun Dang Chairman Rhee Jang-han.

Lee and Park were given a prison term and a suspended prison term, respectively, both on charges of breach of duty, while Rhee was sentenced to prison on charges of bullying his driver.

Former Gangseo Ward office chief Kim Tae-woo is also expected to be among the beneficiaries. He was given a suspended prison term on charges of leaking official secrets and ousted from office.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)

