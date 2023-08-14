E-Mart remains in red in Q2

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Monday reported its second-quarter net loss of 103.2 billion won (US$77.4 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 53 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 12.3 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.7 percent to 7.27 trillion won.

The operating loss was 158.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

(END)