Hyundai partners with NaaS for EV charging services in China

16:00 August 14, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it has partnered with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) charging service information provider NaaS Technology Inc. for future EV charging business opportunities.

Hyundai signed an initial pact with Naas at the Chinese firm's headquarters in Beijing on Monday to jointly develop customized EV charging services based on its connected services platform and NaaS' charging infrastructure data, the company said in a statement.

NaaS, the first U.S.-listed EV charging services company in China, has data from 55,000 charging stations and 400,000 chargers across China, the world's biggest automobile market, it said.

Under the partnership, Hyundai and NaaS initially plan to provide a "home charger-sharing system" to EV owners in China, which will allow them to make a profit by sharing their own chargers with other EV owners, Hyundai said.

The corporate logo of Hyundai Motor Group is seen in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The corporate logo of Hyundai Motor Group is seen in this photo provided by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


