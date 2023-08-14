(LEAD) Seoul shares down for 3rd day on inflation, China woes

(ATTN: ADDS more details throughout; RECASTS headline, lead to highlight impact of Chinese property sector woes)

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks ended lower for the third consecutive day Monday, as investor sentiment remains weak on concerns over inflation, the Federal Reserve's policy path and China's real estate sector. The local currency fell to a three-month low against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 20.39 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 2,570.87. Trading volume was moderate at 613.21 million shares worth 9.83 trillion won (US$7.38 billion), with losers outpacing gainers 601 to 288.

The index opened lower as U.S. shares closed mixed Friday, and had extended losses further.

Institutions and foreigners sold a net 333.35 billion won and 119.22 billion won worth of shares, respectively, while retail investors bought a net 427.4 billion won.

"U.S. tech shares fell on renewed concerns about inflationary pressure, and that also weighed down the KOSPI. The recent weakening of the local currency has also affected foreign buying," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities Co.

U.S. producer prices rose 0.3 percent in July, slightly more than expected, on the back of strong costs for services.

Eyes are also on the U.S. retail sales report for July and the minutes of the Fed's rate-setting meeting last month. Both will be released later this week.

Investors expect the Fed to pause its interest rate hikes in September, though it has signaled that more work needs to be done to rein in inflation.

Investors also worried about the health of China's property sector due to Chinese property giant Country Garden's deepening debt problems.



view larger image A screen in the dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul shows the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index having fallen 20.39 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 2,570.87 on Aug. 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

Top-cap tech and battery shares led the fall of the KOSPI.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.30 percent to 67,300 won, and chip giant SK hynix lost 0.35 percent to end at 114,900 won.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution decreased 0.91 percent to 542,000 won, and LG Chem tumbled 4.02 percent to 597,000 won. Samsung SDI dropped 3.63 percent to 610,000 won.

Major bio firm Samsung Biologics went down 0.87 percent to 794,000 won, and Celltrion decreased 0.6 percent to 154,000 won.

Carmakers also lost ground. Top automaker Hyundai Motor skidded 0.89 percent to 188,800 won, and its affiliate Kia slid 1.99 percent to 78,700 won.

No. 1 steelmaker POSCO Holdings remained unchanged at 577,000 won, and POSCO Future retreated 1.48 percent to 434,000 won.

But cosmetics rose on hope for sales growth as China lifted the ban on group tours to South Korea after six years.

Amorepacific rose 0.92 percent to 131,600 won and Hankook Cosmetics spiked 12.05 percent to 10,880 won. Kolmar Korea added 2.29 percent to finish at 58,100 won.

The local currency ended at 1,330.9 won against the U.S. dollar, down 6.0 won from the previous session's close.

It is the lowest level since May 18 when the figure came to 1,334.2 won.

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 4.9 basis points to 3.747 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds added 6.2 basis points to 3.796 percent.

The South Korean stock market will be closed Tuesday for the Liberation Day holiday.

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)