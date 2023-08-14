S. Korean Embassy in Tokyo gets bomb threat via email

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Embassy in Tokyo said Monday it has received an email threatening to blow up the embassy building ahead of this week's anniversary celebrating Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule.

The embassy said the Japanese police have decided to step up security around the area after it notified the authorities of the bomb threat letter sent in the name of "Soma Wataru" last week.

The message, written in Korean using automatic translation, is said to have read: "I am Japanese. I warn you about the explosion in advance."

However, the sender did not specify the exact date or time of the explosion.

The embassy is looking into the possibility of the letter being a false threat, but said it has requested the Japanese police provide strengthened security for around a month.

Meanwhile, police authorities in Seoul are also investigating a spate of bomb threat emails sent from Japan in recent weeks.

On Aug. 7, some Seoul city government officials received an email threatening to detonate an explosive in downtown Seoul if Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was not killed. Two days later, another email threatening to blow up the National Museum of Korea, the Japanese Embassy, the N Seoul Tower and a Japanese school was reported to the police.

On Sunday, an email saying high-powered bombs have been planted in Seoul City Hall was sent from a Japanese account to local media outlets.

South Korea commemorates the 78th anniversary of Liberation Day on Aug. 15.



view larger image This undated file photo shows the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo. (Yonhap)



