S. Korea, Kazakhstan discuss stronger trade, economic ties

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade chief met with Kazakhstan's top envoy to Seoul on Monday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation, the industry ministry here said.

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and Kazakhstan's new ambassador to South Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, held talks in Seoul on chances of signing a bilateral Trade and Investment Promotion Framework, or TIPF, and other ways to boost trade and economic relations, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The nations have agreed to work more closely on supply chains of key minerals and major infrastructure projects.

Bilateral trade hit an all-time high of US$6.53 billion last year, government data showed.



