Aug. 16



1914 -- A railroad linking Seoul to Wonsan is opened.



1949 -- South Korea joins the World Health Organization.



1966 -- South Korea ratifies the Geneva Convention on the treatment of prisoners of war. The agreement was initiated in 1949 by the Diplomatic Conference for the Establishment of International Conventions for the Protection of Victims of War, held in the Swiss city.



1980 -- President Choi Kyu-hah steps down, taking responsibility for nationwide student demonstrations and a bloody crackdown on a pro-democracy uprising in the southern city of Gwangju.



1982 -- President Chun Doo-hwan embarks on a tour of four African countries.



1984 -- Choi Eun-hee, believed to be South Korea's first female journalist, dies.



1992 -- An art troupe from MBC television participates in a Sakhalin festival with a North Korean troupe to wish for the unification of the peninsula.



1999 -- Creditors of Daewoo Group sign a pact with the ailing conglomerate that virtually dissolves the company.



2004 -- Judo player Lee Won-hee wins South Korea's first gold medal of the Athens Olympics.



2008 -- Jang Mi-ran shatters three world records in a row to win gold in the women's over-75-kilogram weightlifting competition of the Beijing Olympics.



2009 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-il meets with the visiting chairwoman of South Korea's Hyundai Group.



2014 -- Pope Francis beatifies 124 Korean martyrs during his visit to Korea. Paul Yun Ji-chung and his 123 companions were among the first-generation Korean Catholics killed for their faith in the 18th and 19th centuries by Korean rulers who feared the rapid spread of Catholicism would undermine the nation's Confucianism-based ruling ideology.

(END)