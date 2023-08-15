Go to Contents
09:25 August 15, 2023

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- 3 government interest groups get 23.1 bln won in subsidy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lack of communication between gov't, North Jeolla lead to turmoil in jamboree (Kookmin Daily)
-- Teachers to be allowed to refuse parents' angry calls (Donga Ilbo)
-- Presidential pardon to mark Aug. 15 Liberation Day (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lack of preparation for jamboree despite previous warnings (Segye Times)
-- Students violating teachers' rights to have disadvantage in college admission (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Stronger consultative group expected following S. Korea-U.S.-Japan trilateral summit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Presidential pardon frees less than six months after guilty verdict (Hankyoreh)
-- Presidential pardon focuses on revitalization of economy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Nuclear energy sector revives with tripled workload in 2 yrs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- New airport in TK region in 2030 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Over 2,100 pardons granted for August 15 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon pardons business tycoons to spur 'economic recovery' (Korea Herald)
-- Camp David summit could be turning point for trilateral ties (Korea Times)
(END)

