Politicians, Cabinet members pay condolence visits to Yoon's father

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- Politicians and Cabinet members on Tuesday paid condolence visits to President Yoon Suk Yeol as he mourns the death of his father, Yoon Ki-jung.

The late Yoon, an honorary professor at Yonsei University, died earlier in the day at the age of 92, and a three-day family funeral service was set up at Severance Hospital in western Seoul.

President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) receives condolences from Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (C) at the memorial altar for his father, Yoon Ki-jung, a Yonsei University honorary professor, set up at Severance Hospital in Seoul on Aug. 15, 2023

Although the presidential office said Yoon would refrain from accepting visits or flowers, senior government officials as well as leaders of ruling and opposition parties visited the funeral.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon expressed their condolences to Yoon.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) receives condolences from senior members of the ruling People Power Party at the memorial altar for his father, Yoon Ki-jung, a Yonsei University honorary professor, set up at Severance Hospital in Seoul on Aug. 15, 2023

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, the leader of the ruling People Power Party, and three other senior members visited the funeral. Rep. Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, and three others expressed their condolences to Yoon.

Former President Lee Myung-bak paid a condolence visit, while other former presidents, Moon Jae-in and Park Geun-hye, sent flowers to the memorial altar of the late Yoon.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) receives condolences from Lee Jae-myung (C), leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, at the memorial altar for his father, Yoon Ki-jung, a Yonsei University honorary professor, set up at Severance Hospital in Seoul on Aug. 15, 2023

The late Yoon, an economics graduate of Yonsei University, dedicated his career to teaching applied statistics from 1973 to 1997. He was renowned as an expert in studying economic inequality using statistical methods.

It marked the first time that a sitting president's father has died. The mother of former President Moon died during his term.

