SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 16.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon's speech divided public on Liberation Day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon says anti-state forces that blindly follow communist totalitarianism 'still rampant' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon says anti-state forces that blindly follow communist totalitarianism 'still rampant' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon: 'We must never succumb' to communist totalitarianism forces (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says anti-state forces that blindly follow communist totalitarianism 'still rampant' (Segye Times)

-- Yoon says independence movement was aimed at building free, democratic nation (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon says independence movement was aimed at building free, democratic nation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon delivers speech dividing nation with mention of anti-communism, anti-state forces (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon: 'We must never succumb' to forces of communist totalitarianism (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon says S. Korea must fight against communist forces disguised as democracy activists (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon says communist totalitarianism forces 'still rampant' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon touts partnership with Japan (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon calls Japan 'partner' with shared interests and values (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in defense against rising threats (Korea Times)

(END)