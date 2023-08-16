Jeju Air to receive 2 B737-8s this year for fuel efficiency

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's leading budget carrier, said Wednesday it will receive two B737-8 passenger jets later this year to beef up its fleet and achieve fuel efficiency.

Two out of the 40 B737-8s Jeju Air signed in 2018 to purchase from Boeing will arrive within the year, with the remaining 38 B737-8s set to be gradually added to its fleet, the company said in a statement.

Under the contract, 10 additional B737-8s are optional depending on market conditions.

Jeju Air said it expects the new fuel-efficient aircraft to help it reduce operating costs as the B737-8 is 15 percent more fuel-efficient than the B737-800NG plane.

The low-cost carrier currently operates six domestic routes and 50 international routes using 38 B737-800NG passenger jets. It plans to replace all the B737-800NGs with the B737-8 aircraft in the long term.

From January to June, it swung to a net profit of 68.1 billion won (US$50 million) from a net loss of 120.6 billion won a year earlier helped by unleashed travel demand after the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, it aims to turn things around after posting net losses for four consecutive years through 2022.



view larger image This undated file photo provided by Jeju Air Co. shows a B737-8 passenger jet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

