S. Korea's ICT exports fall for 13 months in a row in July

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products fell for 13 straight months in July on sluggish demand for high-tech goods and declining chip prices, government data showed Wednesday.

Outbound shipments of ICT products came to US$14.6 billion last month, down 24.3 percent from $19.3 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

Monthly ICT exports have been on the decline since July last year, but the on-year drop has been slowing down after hitting a 35.9 percent decrease in April.

The country's ICT imports in July fell 13.7 percent on-year to $11.4 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.2 billion in the sector.

The ministry said ICT exports fell across nearly all product categories last month amid a global slowdown.

Exports of semiconductors, which accounted for nearly half of all ICT shipments, sank 33.7 percent on-year to $7.5 billion.

The decrease was led by sluggish DRAM prices in the global market, which fell sharply to $1.34 in July from $2.88 a year ago, added the ministry.

Overseas sales of displays dropped 5.4 percent on-year to $1.9 billion in July, and those of mobile phones and computers went down 19.6 percent and 28 percent to $720 million and $870 million, respectively.

By nation, combined shipments to China and Hong Kong tumbled 27.7 percent on-year to $6 billion.

Exports to Vietnam, the United States and the European Union decreased 18.6 percent, 28.3 percent and 24.9 percent, respectively.



view larger image This file photo, taken Aug. 1, 2023, shows containers at a pier in South Korea's largest port city of Busan. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)