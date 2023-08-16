State audit agency signals massive inspection into World Scout Jamboree

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) said Wednesday it has launched preparations to look into what went wrong in the hosting of the World Scout Jamboree, vowing to conduct a thorough inspection from the winning of the right to host the event to its closure.

The quadrennial event concluded Saturday after overcoming significant challenges, including poor preparations, a heat wave and a powerful typhoon, which forced the relocation of around 40,000 participants from a campsite in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwestern coast, to various parts of the country.

"We are initiating the inspection preparatory process related to the Saemangeum jamboree event today," the BAI said in a press release, adding that on-site inspections will be promptly conducted.

The BAI said it will conduct a thorough inspection, starting from the winning of the right to host the event during the previous administration and all the way to its execution.

The inspection is expected to look into various entities, including the organizing committee, the North Jeolla Province government and other government agencies.

The inspection is expected to encompass the selection process of Saemangeum as the event's host location, the establishment of necessary infrastructure, the functioning of the organizing committee and a detailed breakdown of the 100 billion-won (US$75 million) budget.



