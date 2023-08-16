U.S. ambassador to S. Korea to skip trilateral summit over health issue

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg said Wednesday he won't be able to travel to an upcoming trilateral summit between South Korea, the United States and Japan in his home country due to a health issue.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the trilateral summit at Camp David on Friday (local time).

"I regret that a health issue will prevent me from traveling for the historic trilateral meetings at Camp David," Goldberg wrote on social media without elaborating on his condition. The ambassador said he will "continue to be engaged on preparations and monitor progress in consultations with senior U.S. counterparts in Washington."

"I look forward to working with President Yoon and the ROK government to fulfill shared commitments made at this week's summit," Goldberg said, referring to South Korea by an acronym of its official name, the Republic of Korea.

Per diplomatic custom, an ambassador usually accompanies the leader of the state of where he or she is posted when the leader travels to the envoy's home country.

During Yoon's state visit to the U.S. in April, Goldberg received the South Korean president upon his arrival and accompanied Yoon on key itineraries in Washington, including visits to Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Department of Defense.



view larger image U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg gives a special lecture during a forum at a hotel in Seoul in this file photo taken June 29, 2023, to discuss the geopolitical situation on the Korean Peninsula, as the South Korea-U.S. alliance marks its 70th anniversary. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)