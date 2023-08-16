The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



(2nd LD) N. Korea says U.S. Pvt. Travis King has expressed wish to seek refuge: KCNA

SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday said a U.S. soldier who crossed the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) into the country last month admitted that he "illegally intruded" due to "inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army," claiming that he has expressed a willingness to seek refuge there or in a third country.

It marked the North's first public confirmation of the status of Pvt. Travis King, who crossed the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) into the North during a tour to the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the DMZ on July 18.



State audit agency signals massive inspection into World Scout Jamboree

SEOUL -- The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) said Wednesday it has launched preparations to look into what went wrong in the hosting of the World Scout Jamboree, vowing to conduct a thorough inspection from the winning of the right to host the event to its closure.

The quadrennial event concluded Saturday after overcoming significant challenges, including poor preparations, a heat wave and a powerful typhoon, which forced the relocation of around 40,000 participants from a campsite in Saemangeum, a reclaimed wetland on the southwestern coast, to various parts of the country.



U.S. ambassador to S. Korea to skip trilateral summit over health issue

SEOUL -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg said Wednesday he won't be able to travel to an upcoming trilateral summit between South Korea, the United States and Japan in his home country due to a health issue.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the trilateral summit at Camp David on Friday (local time).



S. Korean Navy to join multinational Indo-Pacific humanitarian exercise

SEOUL -- The South Korean Navy will participate in an annual multinational humanitarian assistance exercise in the Indo-Pacific later this month to sharpen combined operational capabilities, the armed service said Wednesday.

It plans to send its Cheonjabong landing ship as well as 180 personnel, including Marines, to the Pacific Partnership exercise, which began on Aug. 9 and will run through Nov. 21. Its contingent is set to join parts of the exercise in the Philippines and Malaysia from Aug. 21-Sept. 16.



S. Korea to provide additional 23 tln won in financial support to export sector

SEOUL -- Financial authorities will provide 23 trillion won (US$17.2 billion) in an additional financial aid package to export companies as part of efforts to boost the country's ailing export sector, the state financial regulator said Wednesday.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) announced a set of measures aimed at overcoming a sharp decline in South Korea's exports, which plummeted by 16.5 percent on-year to $50.33 billion in July. It marks the 10th consecutive month of decline, largely due to weak demand for semiconductors and a global economic slowdown.



Thai man sent to prosecution for entering women's shower room at jamboree camp

JEONJU -- A Thai man caught entering the women's shower room at the campground of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree in the southwestern reclaimed land area of Saemangeum has been sent to the prosecution for further investigation, police said Wednesday.

The man, who participated in the jamboree event as an adult supervisor, is accused of entering the women's shower room and taking a shower on Aug. 2, according to the Jeonbuk Provincial Police Agency.



(LEAD) BTS' Jungkook tops Billboard's global charts for 4th consecutive week

SEOUL -- Jungkook of the K-pop supergroup BTS has stayed atop the U.S. Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts for the fourth consecutive week with his debut solo single, "Seven."

According to the latest charts unveiled Tuesday (U.S. local time), "Seven" continued to lead both charts for the fourth consecutive week, making Jungkook the first K-pop act to achieve the feat.

