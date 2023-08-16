Lawyers' group files constitutional petition accusing gov't of inaction ahead of Fukushima water release

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- An association of liberal lawyers on Wednesday filed a constitutional petition accusing the government of infringing upon people's basic rights by failing to oppose and take steps against Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Lawyers for a Democratic Society, also known as Minbyun, said it filed the petition with the Constitutional Court, with about 40,000 people, including sea women and fishermen, taking part as petitioners along with 164 whales that they said represent the ecosystem.

"It is a violation of fundamental rights, including the right to life, that the government did not announce a statement of opposition or take measures according to the international law with regard to the release of the contaminated water," lawyer Lee Ye-ji said during a press conference held Wednesday.

"People were not provided with sufficient information or opportunities to participate in the decision-making process," she added.

The civic group also pointed out the government did not transparently disclose the review process of the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission and the failure of South Korean experts to collect samples of the contaminated water during an on-site inspection of the plant late May.

"The government holds a constitutional duty to take appropriate measures to protect the basic rights of the members of society today, as well as to protect future generations," Minbyun said in a statement.



view larger image The Lawyers for a Democratic Society, also known as Minbyun, holds a press conference in Seoul after filing a constitutional appeal against the government for failing to protect basic human rights against Japan's plan to discharge contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima plant on Aug. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

