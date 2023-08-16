The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

Yoon says S. Korea open to extended deterrence talks with U.S., Japan: interview

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol has said South Korea is open to holding trilateral consultations with the United States and Japan on extended deterrence, according to an interview published Wednesday.

Yoon made the remark in a written interview with Bloomberg days before he is set to hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

-----------------

(LEAD) Two buses detected crossing into China from N. Korea

DANDONG, China -- A pair of buses were detected crossing from the North Korean border city of Sinuiju into China on Wednesday, in a rare move that was apparently made to transport its athletes to an upcoming taekwondo match.

The buses were spotted crossing a railway bridge over the Amnok River from the Chinese border city of Dandong into the North at around 10:15 a.m. (local time) and returning at around 11:20 a.m.

-----------------

S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut through Oct. amid inflation: Choo

SEJONG -- South Korea's finance minister said Wednesday the country will extend the tax cut on fuel consumption through October in line with efforts to tackle inflation and ease financial burdens on the public.

The government has been applying a 25 percent discount on the consumption of gasoline, and a 37 percent discount on the consumption of diesel, which was set to expire at the end of this month.

-----------------

State housing developer LH searched in probe into shoddy apartment construction

SEOUL -- Police searched the headquarters of state-run housing developer Korea Land & Housing Corp. (LH) on Wednesday as part of an investigation into 15 shoddily-built public apartment complexes that were found to lack reinforcing bars.

The Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency sent 16 investigators to the LH head office in Jinju, 280 kilometers southeast of Seoul, its South Jeolla branch and two other places to seize evidence, officials said.

------------------

Police looking into 4th email bomb threat to blow up schools, government offices

SEOUL -- Police are investigating emails threatening to blow up the Supreme Prosecutors Office, universities and government offices in the fourth email bomb threat believed to have been sent from Japan, officials said Wednesday.

Seoul City Hall alerted police Wednesday morning that it received two emails the previous day with threats to detonate explosives at the Supreme Prosecutors Office, the city halls in Busan, Daegu, Suwon and Hwaseong, and several universities, including Seoul National University, according to the police.

-----------------

SK On to spend 1.5 tln won to expand battery plant in S. Korea

SEOUL -- SK On Co. said Wednesday it is spending 1.5 trillion won (US$1.12 billion) to add a new manufacturing facility in South Korea in its biggest domestic investment as it pushes for an expansion.

The envisioned third factory will be established on an area of 44,125 square meters in an industrial complex in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, the battery making unit under SK Group said in a release.

-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares fall to 1-month low on China, U.S. rate hike woe

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell to a one-month low Wednesday as investor sentiment was dampened by concerns over the Chinese economy and the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening policy. The local currency fell to a three-month low against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 45.23 points, or 1.76 percent, to close at 2,525.64, the fourth consecutive loss. It was the lowest level since July 10, when the KOSPI ended at 2,520.70.

