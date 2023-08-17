SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- No end of tunnel for S. Korean economic crisis (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- State audit agency to inspect mismanagement of World Scout Jamboree (Kookmin Daily)
-- State-owned Chinese firms at risk of default; Asian shares nose-dive (Donga Ilbo)
-- Both mothers, babies at risk in absence of protected birth system (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 2 N. Jeolla officials given awards despite unhygienic restrooms during jamboree (Segye Times)
-- Year into U.S. IRA, economies of China, India on completely different paths (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-U.S.-Japan consultation compulsory at times of crisis in Indo-Pacific (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Special house-backed loans preferentially extended to high-income earners (Hankyoreh)
-- Warning sounded over China's consumption, exports, real estate (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 83 pct of MZ generation government workers say, 'I am a mere salaryman' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor acquires GM plant to 'go get India' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't aims to double foreign students by 2027 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul urges Beijing to stop repatriating North Koreans (Korea Times)
