Kia launches face-lifted Sorento SUV in S. Korea

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, on Thursday launched the face-lifted Sorento in the domestic market to beef up its SUV lineup.

The upgraded Sorento comes with a 2.5-liter gasoline turbocharged, a 2.2-liter diesel, or a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline hybrid engine, the company said in a statement.

It has been developed under Kia's new design philosophy, "Opposites United," which underlines a sleek and bold exterior design and a wider and more spacious interior design, the statement said.

The midsize SUV is equipped with the connected car navigation cockpit (ccNC), a new infotainment system developed by Hyundai Motor Group, the over-the-air (OTA) software update capability, 10 air bags and other safety-related functions.

The 2.5 gasoline model sells at 35 million-42 million won (US$26,000-$31,000), with the 2.2 diesel model priced at 37 million-44 million won and the 1.6 gasoline hybrid model at 42 million-45 million won.



view larger image This file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows the face-lifted Sorento SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

view larger image This file photo provided by Kia shows the interior design of the upgraded Sorento SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)